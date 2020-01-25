Lippert, Janet Claire (Olwell)

OCALA, Fla. - Janet Claire (Olwell) Lippert, age 79, passed away peacefully at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, Fla. on Oct. 15, 2019, after a long series of health-related issues exacerbated by a hip fracture, an automobile accident, and long-term cancer. She humorously referred to her doctor's explanation of these matters as being the "normal ruts in life's road.”
Janet was born on Oct. 11, 1940, to Glenn and Marion Olwell of Madison, Wis. She attended the University of Wisconsin High School and the University of Wisconsin, majoring in Communicative Disorders of speech and hearing and earned a master’s degree in that field. She spent her first year as a speech therapist in Rutland, Vt., but returned to Madison to marry Gene Lippert, an attorney in Madison.
You have free articles remaining.
After that, she worked at Central Wisconsin Center, aka Central Colony, for 40 years, with individuals who were physically and/or mentally handicapped. A major accomplishment was collaborating with U.W. biomedical engineers to develop some of the first electronic nonverbal communication systems. She stated that there is nothing to compare with the feeling of helping someone "say their first words.”
Things she loved were plants, animals, great food, cooking (with home grown herbs), swimming, and her Pomeranian dogs, Pumpkin, Katie, Goldie and, finally, Lola. They were her "kids." She lost the love of her life, Gene, in 2014. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and most of her aunts and uncles. Survivors include her sister, Gail (Bjorn) Thompson and their three children, Kai (Ann) Thompson, Kristin DeCremer-Pearson (Bill) and Lirk (Laurie) Thompson; her sister-in-law, Marleen Lippert; a cousin, Karen (Richard) Johnson of Aurora, Colo.; and numerous other cousins.
The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the doctors and staff at the Ocala Regional Medical Center for their skills and the care provided to Jan in her final days.
A private family service will be scheduled at a future time.