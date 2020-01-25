Lippert, Janet Claire (Olwell)

OCALA, Fla. - Janet Claire (Olwell) Lippert, age 79, passed away peacefully at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, Fla. on Oct. 15, 2019, after a long series of health-related issues exacerbated by a hip fracture, an automobile accident, and long-term cancer. She humorously referred to her doctor's explanation of these matters as being the "normal ruts in life's road.”

Janet was born on Oct. 11, 1940, to Glenn and Marion Olwell of Madison, Wis. She attended the University of Wisconsin High School and the University of Wisconsin, majoring in Communicative Disorders of speech and hearing and earned a master’s degree in that field. She spent her first year as a speech therapist in Rutland, Vt., but returned to Madison to marry Gene Lippert, an attorney in Madison.

After that, she worked at Central Wisconsin Center, aka Central Colony, for 40 years, with individuals who were physically and/or mentally handicapped. A major accomplishment was collaborating with U.W. biomedical engineers to develop some of the first electronic nonverbal communication systems. She stated that there is nothing to compare with the feeling of helping someone "say their first words.”