POYNETTE - Gerald Lipp, age 78, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sherry; and his children, Erik (Brenda) Lipp and Lisa (Bill) Newman. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Trevor and Cassidy Lipp and Bella and Lulu Newman.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held on June 29, 2019, at HOOKER'S RESORT AND BANQUET HALL, located at W9370 County Road V, Poynette.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.