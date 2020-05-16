Lipo, Thomas, A.

Dr. Lipo is a Life Fellow of IEEE and has received the Outstanding Achievement Award from the IEEE Industry Applications Society in 1986 for his work in motor drives, the William E. Newell Award of the IEEE Power Electronics Society in 1990 for contributions to power electronics, and the Nicola Tesla IEEE Field Award from the IEEE Power Engineering Society in 1995 for his work on electrical machinery. In 2002, Dr. Lipo was elected a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (U.K.), one of only about 25 U.S. members, and in 2008, a Member of the National Academy of Engineering (U.S.A.). In 2012, he was made a Charter Member of the National Academy of Inventors for his patents on AC machinery. In 2004, he was the recipient of the Hilldale Award in Physical Sciences from the University of Wisconsin, the most prestigious award given by the university for scientific research and has been the only Electrical Engineering Professor ever selected for this award in its 40 year history. In 2014, he was chosen to receive the IEEE Medal in Power Engineering, the highest award presented by IEEE for work in the field of power engineering.