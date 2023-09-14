Lioness L. Batchelder

Nov. 16, 1935 - Sept. 11, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Lioness L. Batchelder, age 87 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Lioness was born on November 16, 1935, the son of Lee and Vivian Batchelder.

On July 17, 1977, he was united in marriage to his wife, Jacquelyn Litscher at First Congregational Church in Fox Lake.

He was a huge sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers. Above all, he was a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his children: Jim (Karren) Ko, Melissa (Trevor) Harris, Jessica (Bryan) Batchelder and Nicholas Batchelder; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jacquelyn; sister and brothers; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Lioness will take place on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.