MADISON—Ryan James Linscheid Sr., 43, passed away Nov. 14, 2018. Born Jan. 7, 1975, Ryan grew up on Madison’s northside. He attended Madison East and Shabazz High School, graduating class of 1993. He was a hard worker and loved his job at Stevens Construction, where he worked as a concrete finisher. He was a sports fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family. He was the best dad to his three children. They were his life.
Ryan is survived by his children, Taylor (Dominic) Johnson, Ryan Linscheid Jr. and Bryden Linscheid; granddaughter, Eila Ann Johnson; love of his life, Shannon Linscheid; parents, Judith and James Linscheid; sister, Nichole (Travis) Tripalin; nephews, Roman and Vincent Tripalin; and numerous other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Marian Laufenberg, and Alfonse and Marie Linscheid.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a fund for Ryan’s boys, RJ and Bryden, payable to Taylor Johnson. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257