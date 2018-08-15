SAUK CITY—Imelda Lins, age 88, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2018. She was born on April 30, 1930, the daughter of the late Herman and Erna Marklein. She was united in marriage on Aug. 16, 1949, to Donald Lins.
She is survived by her seven children, Duane (Bonnie), Diane K. Lins, David (Diane Patterson), Darrell (Vicki), Tim (Joleen), Karen (Martin) Ganser and Julie (Brad) Keith. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Clay Lins, Ryan Lins, Tracy Win, Mike Leister, Deena Leister, Michelle Niesen, Andrea Mauch, Marissa Lins, Denise Johnson, Brenda Lins, Darren Lins, Austin Lins, Alexa Lins, Kelsey Ganser, Tessa Ganser, Kendra Breunig and Marrae Keith. She was preceded in death by her husband; a grandson, Brandon Leister; and her five brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., on Monday Aug. 20, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Sauk City. Online condolences may be made at www.hooversonfuneralhomes.com.