STOUGHTON/EDGERTON - Gerry H. Linnerud, age 62, of Edgerton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1957, in Stoughton, the son of Erling and Mary (Lee) Linnerud. Gerry graduated from Stoughton High School in 1975.

Gerry was a wonderful man with a generous heart. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially with his grandsons. On the weekends, he could be found at the local short track cheering on his favorite driver, relaxing at his land up north, traveling to North Dakota, or fishing at one of his favorite spots.

Gerry is survived by his son, Jason (Amber) Linnerud; daughter, Ericka (David) Zuehlke; four grandsons, Zack, Joey and Ben Zuehlke and Avery Linnerud; two sisters, Vicky (Phil) Elsing and Jeanne (David) Kojo; brother, Jamie Linnerud; and his significant other, Sheri Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Randy.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, with Pastor Larry MacKenzie, from Fulton Church, Edgerton, presiding. Burial will follow at Graves Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Gerry Linnerud, please visit Tribute Store.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

Service information

Nov 16
Visitation
Saturday, November 16, 2019
9:00AM-1:00PM
Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 North
Stoughton, WI 53589
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gerry's Visitation begins.
Nov 16
Service
Saturday, November 16, 2019
1:00PM
Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 North
Stoughton, WI 53589
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gerry's Service begins.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.