MIDDLETON / MADISON / LODI - Rudolf Walter Link, M.D., age 92, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on Oct. 1, 1926, in Stuttgart, Germany, the son of Ludwig and Frieda (Storz) Link. On Jan. 17, 1951, he married Rose Marie (Scudder) Link in San Antonio, Texas.

Per Rudolf's wishes, a private ceremony will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

