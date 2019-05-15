MADISON—Dawn E. Lingard, age 55, of Madison passed away peacefully on Sunday May 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at LARSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Fennimore. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 18, 2019, at ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Fennimore, with burial in the St. Lawrence O’toole Catholic Church Cemetery, in rural Mount Hope.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Dawn Lingard.