MONONA—Robert Harrison “Bob” Lineweber, age 91, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Dycora Transitional Healthcare. He was born on July 12, 1928, in Beatrice, Neb., the son of Eustace and Hazel (Wilson) Lineweber.
After graduating from high school, Robert joined the U.S. Air Force and was trained as a flight navigator, serving from 1946 to 1948. He was united in marriage to Jean Lester on Nov. 24, 1949, in Madison.
Robert was self-employed and owned two different garage businesses in the Madison area, Wingra Park and Bo-Van Motors. He was hard working, generous and compassionate, having taken care of his wife for over ten years. Robert was passionate about antiquing, golf and bridge.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Jill Hatleberg; granddaughter, Annie (Skyler) Coffman; and great-grandchild, Lily Coffman. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; brother, Howard Lineweber; sister, Marjorie Crouse; and son-in-law, Steven Hatleberg.
A special thank you to his care takers at Dycora Transitional Healthcare.
