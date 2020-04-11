Line, David Scott

David married Dawn Smith on Nov. 21, 1998, in Madison. David worked for Books4School for 23 years, where he worked with many school districts and libraries across the country. He worked closely with many teachers and educators and touched the lives of many customers he served over the years. His commitment to education was inimitable and he loved his job and being with his work family. David was a very devoted family man and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed soccer and volleyball. David coached soccer and played recreational volleyball for many years. He was a loyal Liverpool fan and he will never walk alone. David loved debating any subject and was a comedian in his own mind. In keeping with his generous spirit, David was an organ and tissue donor, and restored life’s promise for many families.