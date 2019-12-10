Lindstrom, Dorothy M. (Boschel)

BELOIT / JANESVILLE / MADISON - Dorothy M. Lindstrom, 100, of Madison, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was born June 28, 1919, daughter of Frank and Mary (Young) Boschel. She married Ronald Lindstrom May 23, 1942, in La Crosse.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean (Wayne) Duddleston, of Madison; two grandchildren, Matthew Duddleston and Anne Duddleston-Starr; four great-grandchildren, Trevor, Hunter, Nathan, and Hope. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Eva and Ruth.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Asbury Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave., Madison, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Park, S. Beloit.
Special thanks to St. Mary’s Care Center for their care of Mom.
