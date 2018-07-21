SUN PRAIRIE—Robert Herbert Lindsay, age 91, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. He was born on Aug. 18, 1926, in Antigo, the son of Leonard Lindsay and Emma (Kostka) Lindsay.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 as an electronic technician. Robert received a BS in Civil Engineering from Marquette University and his MS in Civil Engineering from UW-Madison. He married the love of his life, Margaret “Marge” Kasak on Sept. 15, 1951, at St. Matthews in Oak Creek. Robert worked in the City of Eau Claire for one year, in Milwaukee as a structural engineer for ten years and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as Physical Plant Associate Director for 30 years.
Robert was a member of the Holy Name Society in Milwaukee and St. Maria Goretti parish for 31 years where he was a lector and commentator. He was with the Boy Scouts for 25 years, a Madison City team coach, and a little league coach in the Madison area for eight years. Robert was a Rotarian and was honored to receive the Paul Harris Rotary Award. He enjoyed playing darts and was on the Midvale Lutheran Dartball team for ten years.
Robert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margaret “Marge” Lindsay; sons, Len (Maria) Lindsay, Tom Lindsay and Paul (Elissa) Lindsay; daughter, Cathy (Tom) Multerer; sister, Sally (Vern) Cahak; seven granddaughters, Rhianon (James) Leaver, Adrienne, Sarah, and Michelle Lindsay, Caitlin, Kelsi, and Haley Multerer; three grandsons, Kyle, James, and John Lindsay; and two great-grandchildren, Salvador and Veronica Leaver. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Lindsay.
A visitation will be held at the SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, at 12 p.m., on Tuesday July 24, 2018, with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt and Monsignor Michael Burke concelebrating. Burial will be held at St. Andrew Cemetery in Verona.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.