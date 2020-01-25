Lindsay, Philip H.

MADISON — Philip H. Lindsay, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020. He was born Nov. 15, 1934 in Boscobel, Wis., to Ervin G. and Hilda L. (Freitag) Lindsay. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Philip graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in 1960, with a degree in Pharmacy. He practiced pharmacy in Madison at Rennebohm's, Schwartz Pharmacy, Prescription Pharmacy, before retiring at Cross Plains Pharmacy. He married Sharon I. Fladhammer on Sept. 29, 1962, at Bethel Lutheran Church, in LaCrosse, Wis.
He was a member of the Dane County Pharmacy Association and was a past president of that organization. He was a member of the Wisconsin Pharmaceutical Association (now named Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin). He was also a member of the American Pharmaceutical Association. Philip was a member of the Madison Consistory and Zor Shrine. He was a member and volunteer at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church since 1972.
He enjoyed playing golf and traveled to most of the states in the U.S. as well as several foreign countries. Phil enjoyed taking care of his home and yard and was an all around handyman.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Sharon, and his son, Steven P. Lindsay (Susan) of Dripping Springs, Texas. He is also survived by grandchildren, Gretta (Ben) Walhovd of Pflugerville, Texas (great-grandchildren, Calvin and Aubrey) and Jeffrey (Nicole) Reiter of Austin, Texas (great-grandchildren Owen and William). He is survived by a sister-in-law, Dana Fladhammer of Phoenix, Ariz. Other survivors are his nephew, David D. (Cathy) Fladhammer of Phoenix, Ariz.; and their children, Daniel D. (Tedi) Fladhammer of Chippewa Falls, Wis. and Jacob J. (Cassie) Fladhammer, also of Phoenix, Ariz.; and his niece, Ann (Jim) Katzel of Phoenix, Ariz. Lastly, Joshua Ebert, also of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, K. Don Lindsay.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, from 10 a.m. until the time of Philip’s funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 5701 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wis. 53711 and the Children's Dyslexia Center at 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wis. 53703
