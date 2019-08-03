MADISON - Gary "Ol Doc" Lindquist, age 72, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. Gary will be missed by his wife, Mary (Weiland) Lindquist and an extraordinary group of friends and family. He was full of curiosity with all things mechanical, electrical and propulsion from Civil Air Patrol while attending John Marshall High School in Milwaukee (‘65) to the Chief of Fireworks in Land O’Lakes Wisconsin the last 20 years. Friends and family loved him from all parts of his past when he was stationed in Hoff Germany while serving the United States Air Force, Johnson Control, CUNA Mutual, and traveling the world with Friendship Force.
A celebration of life is being planned for Gary on August 31, 2019.