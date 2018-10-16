PRAIRIE DU SAC—Michael Roger “Mike” Lindloff, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, as the result of a farming accident. He was born at the Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital on Nov. 17, 1968, to Roger William Lindloff and Betty Ann Hatz. Mike graduated from Sauk Prairie High School with the class of 1987. He was united in marriage to Amy Jo Midthun on July 21, 1990.
Mike was the 6th generation to be farming the original Hatz Farm that has been in his family since 1844, and proud Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni member and supporter. He was a huge sports fan and loved watching baseball, football, and his favorite—Badgers Basketball. Mike enjoyed time with his friends, playing slow pitch softball and bowling in the men’s night bowling league. Though farm work may have made him late, Mike was always supportive of his daughters’ school, dance, band, and sporting events. He was a lifelong member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac, and very active in many of the church’s different committees and events.
Mike is survived by his lovely wife, Amy; three daughters, Kaitlyn, Elizabeth, and Jennifer; his parents, Roger (June) Lindloff and Betty (Larry) Oscarson; his favorite sister, Jill Schmidt and her sons, Mitchell and Austin; his in-laws, Lynn (Kristin) Midthun. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends. He was an amazing man who will forever be in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac, with Pastor Bradley Pearson, from St. James Lutheran Church officiating. A visitation will be held AT THE CHURCH the evening prior from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and the morning of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Honey Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Sauk Prairie FFA or to the Alpha-1 Foundation. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.