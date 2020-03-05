Lindenau, Marion I.

Marion lost her parents at age four and started living at Children’s Lutheran Home in Chicago along with her three siblings. At age 16, she became a nanny for Dr. Joseph Sittler, a well known Professor of Theology at the University of Chicago. At age 18, she went to work at Bell Telephone Company in Chicago. It was during her time working at the phone company she was introduced to Robert Lindenau who would become her future husband. They wed on Sept. 8, 1951, and relocated to start their lives in Wisconsin. At age 31, Marion was diagnosed with MS which was a challenge, but it did not deter her and Robert from living an active and exciting life. She recently said, “I’ve had a long life and a great life”.