HAZEL GREEN - Harold E. Lindeman, age 78, of Hazel Green and formerly of Dodgeville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Harold was born to Paul and Rose (Tregonning) Lindeman on May 9, 1940, in Dodgeville. He graduated with his brother LeRoy from Dodgeville High School in 1957. On June 9, 1962, he married Elise Corriveau. To this marriage two children were born, Kristen Marie and Jeffrey Thomas.
On Oct. 10, 1985, Harold married Elaine Kratz. They had 33 wonderful years together and enjoyed polka dances and camping, including winters in Mission, Texas. Harold also enjoyed woodworking, playing the accordion, tinkering, but most of all, time spent with his friends and family.
Harold worked for Hennessey Implement for over 42 years and retired in 2001. Furthering his passion for camping, he worked for over 10 years at Couler Valley RV in Dubuque, Iowa. He was an active Masonic member of the Dodgeville Lodge 119, Warren Lodge 4, F.A.M. of Potosi, and the Dodgeville Chapter 39 Order of the Eastern Star in Dodgeville. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harold is survived by his wife, Elaine; four children, Kristen (James) Schoville and Jeffrey (Kim) Lindeman both of Cobb, Ruth (Larry) Maring of Camanche, Iowa, and Beth (Paul) Hansen of Cedar Falls, Iowa; his brother, LeRoy (Darlene) Lindeman of Dodgeville; Elise Lindeman of Dodgeville; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, with Pastor Karen Candee officiating. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville, following funeral services. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at HAUDENSHIELD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES in Cuba City, and also on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, with a Masonic service to follow at 7 p.m., and on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.
The Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cuba City, and Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville, are serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com and www.houckfuneralhomes.com.