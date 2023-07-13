Linda M. Schweitzer

Feb. 9, 1963 - July 7, 2023

HORICON - Linda M. Schweitzer, 60, of Horicon, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Linda was born on February 9, 1963 in Beaver Dam to Gerald and Marie (Werner) Frank. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School.

Linda was married to David Schweitzer on June 3, 1989 in Milwaukee. Linda was a dedicated homemaker.

She worked several years in food service with the Horicon School District where she enjoyed being around the kids. Linda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Horicon and was very proud to be a leader with the Girl Scout Troop in Horicon.

Linda is survived by her husband, David of Horicon; three children: Brian Schweitzer of Sussex, Adam Schweitzer of Fox Lake, and Heather Schweitzer of Horicon; her parents, Gerald and Marie Frank of Beaver Dam; her siblings: James (Joanne) Frank of Beaver Dam and Lisa (Mark) Weiland of Washington State; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Tom and Delores Schweitzer.

A private funeral service will take place at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon. Interment will take place at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.