RIO - Linda Lou (Roundy) Landsverk, 61 of Rio, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at U.W. Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 20, 1962, the daughter of Lloyd and Delores (Hein) Roundy.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 1 at 11 AM at Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church in Rio with Rev. Yvonne Marshall officiating. Interment will follow at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 4 to 7 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville and again from 10 AM until the time of service at the church Thursday. A complete obituary to follow in a future edition. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.