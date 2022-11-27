Linda Lou Bongard

Linda was born on June 30, 1947, in Madison, WI, to Theodore and Marie (Ayers) Midthun. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1965. Linda married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Bongard, and they had three sons. She worked for the State Treasury as a financial specialist. Linda’s favorite time of year was Christmas. She couldn’t wait for Christmas shows to come back on the Hallmark Channel. Linda was very musical, sang in a band and even wrote a song while raising three boys called “Crying is for Babies.” She enjoyed fantasy football, making weekend meals, crocheting, baking, and loved her dogs. Linda put her kids first and always listened and helped out when needed. Her laugh and sense of humor was infectious and would light up a room.