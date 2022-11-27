June 30, 1947—Nov. 21, 2022
MADISON—Linda Lou Bongard, age 75, reunited with her husband on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Linda was born on June 30, 1947, in Madison, WI, to Theodore and Marie (Ayers) Midthun. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1965. Linda married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Bongard, and they had three sons. She worked for the State Treasury as a financial specialist. Linda’s favorite time of year was Christmas. She couldn’t wait for Christmas shows to come back on the Hallmark Channel. Linda was very musical, sang in a band and even wrote a song while raising three boys called “Crying is for Babies.” She enjoyed fantasy football, making weekend meals, crocheting, baking, and loved her dogs. Linda put her kids first and always listened and helped out when needed. Her laugh and sense of humor was infectious and would light up a room.
Linda is survived by her sons; Scott, Tom (Yvonne), and Tim; grandchildren: Mackenzie and Colton; sisters: Betty Gulseth (when those two got together, things happened), Mary Lou Lund, and Gloria (Henry) Horstman; brother, Larry (Roberta) Midthun; and sisters-in-law, Lynn Midthun and Shirley Midthun. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; sister, Joanne Midthun; brothers: Tom Midthun, John Midthun, and Theodore John Midthun; and siblings-in-law: LaVerne Gulseth and Eugene Lund.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 12:00 NOON at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Road BB, Madison. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
608-249-8257
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
608-249-8257