Linda Lee Wiersma

Feb. 4, 1938 - Aug. 5, 2023

PORTAGE – Linda Lee Wiersma, age 85, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Our House in Portage, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on February 4, 1938, in San Pedro, CA, the daughter of Kenneth and Myrtle (DeGaest) Vandeventer. She was married to Robert "Bob" Wiersma on February 5, 1954, in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2021. Linda loved to cook, crochet and travel.

She is survived by her children: Jennie (Wayne) Dabb, of Vulcan, MI, Judie Wiersma, and Debbie Lynch, all of Portage and Tim (Joan) Wiersma, of Woodruff, SC; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her brother, Homer L. Vandeventer; her brothers-in-law: Larry (Crystal) Wiersma, of Beaver Dam, and Harvey (Lana) Wiersma, of Columbus; her sisters-in-law: Catherine Pixler, of Madison, Linda Neuman, of Beaver Dam and Joyce (Gordon) Henderson, of Beaver Dam; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, her son, Robert F. Wiersma, her grandsons: Robert Kenneth Wiersma and Alan Dabb, her brothers: Richard and John Vandeventer, and other very near and dear relatives.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with the Rev. Darrin VantHoff officiating. Private inurnment will be in Friesland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.