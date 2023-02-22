Oct. 18, 1942 - Feb. 10, 2023

DEERFIELD - Linda Katherine Hyatt, 80, of Deerfield, WI, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023.

Kathy was born in Eldridge, Alabama on October 18, 1942, to Ed and Elaine Brymer. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, CA. She retired from the State of Wisconsin after working there for over 30 years. She enjoyed the winter months at her home in Eldridge, AL. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ in Madison, WI and Eldridge, AL. She enjoyed knitting, playing games, reading and talking on the phone to check on everyone she knew. She enjoyed spending time with her family, church family and friends wherever she was at the time. She loved working with the "Friends With Food" and other church outreach projects. Mom so lovingly served the lord in humble, quiet and kind ways.

Kathy is survived by children: Stuart (Joan) Clifcorn and Denise (John) Higgins; four stepchildren: Diane Kuehn, Judy (Michael) Heinrichs, Jean Theobald and Richard Hyatt; 11 grandchildren: Cory (Alex) Clifcorn, Amber (Mike) Clifcorn, Nathan, Kaytlynn (Fiance Ben), Miles Higgins, Zach and Kyle Kuehn, Jenna (Mike) Wright, Jackson (Zulma) Heinrichs, Brandon Theobald, David (Katherine) Hyatt; and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Lynn Clifcorn; and second husband, David Hyatt; her parents; siblings: Joan Crandall and Mike Brymer; one child, David Hyatt Jr.; and one grandchild, Jeremy Hyatt.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Four Lakes Church of Christ, 302 Acewood Blvd. Madison, WI, at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services.

You have been a rock in our lives. Your walk thru life's ups and downs has been a pillar of strength for us all. You will be deeply missed but in our hearts forever and we love you so!