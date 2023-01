Linda J. Oneil (Lickel) died January 18, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born on April 15,1955, in Lancaster, WI.

She is survived by her mother, Laura Molumby; sisters: Laurie Balliette and Louise Johnson; and brothers: Don Lickel and Dan Lickel. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Lickel Sr.