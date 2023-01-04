Linda D. Schwab

Sept. 12, 1949—Dec. 29, 2022

ASHTON/MIDDLETON—Linda Schwab, age 73, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 29, 2022. She was born on September 12, 1949 in Madison, the daughter of Earl and Louise (Orcutt) Frey.

Linda graduated from Verona High School in 1968, and then went on to graduate from the Madison Academy of Beauty Culture. She worked as a hairdresser in the Middleton area for 30-plus years. In 1973, she married Ronald Schwab and they built a home in Ashton where they helped run the family farm and soon after their daughter Kimberly and son Christopher were born. In 1980, they moved to the family farm to take over its operation.

Linda was involved in many activities at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton devoting many hours to the Friday Night Fish Fries. Linda loved her big garden. She canned, froze and gifted more produce than you could possibly imagine. She also had the largest collection of Hallmark Christmas and Easter ornaments than anyone I know. Many were displayed year round. She cherished her two golden labs, Katie and Snickers. They were often found lying in their favorite spot under the kitchen table.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ron; children: Kimberly and Christopher (Shauna); grandchildren: Cody, Blake and Kenadi; her sisters: Carol (Steve) Gilmore, Jean (Rick) Ripp, Jill (Jim) Farrell; brothers-in-law: Dick (Nadine) Schwab, Randy (Sue-z) Schwab; sister-in-law, MaryAnn (Wilfred) Hellenbrand; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law; Linus and Johanna (Karls) Schwab; nephews; Jacob and Timothy Farrell; and grand-nephew, Riley McCanna.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St John’s Catholic Church 209 South St Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call on Monday January 9, 2022, at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in St Peters Cemetery in Ashton.

The family would like to thank “Nurse Ali” with Agrace Hospice Care, Dr. Shobhina Chheda, UW Health and the staff at Oak Park Place for their compassionate care of Linda.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee