PUEBLO, Colo.—Wesley M. “Wes” Lind, age 89, passed away Aug. 17, 2018. Wes was born to Martin and Inez Lind, on Feb. 6, 1929, in Jackson County, Wis. He worked at Dana Corp. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was recruited for Major League Baseball in 1953. Wes enjoyed watching his children’s athletic events during their school years. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing; especially with his granddaughter, and dogs. He was a life member of Benevolent and Protective Order (BPO) Elks and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Lind; children, Ronald (Carrie) Lind and Randy Lind; brother, Allen (Jean) Lind; grandchildren, Meagan, Taylor and Elli. He was preceded in death by parents; and sister, Dorothy Lind.
Wes’ body was donated to Science Care. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in the MONTGOMERY & STEWARD CHAPEL, 1317 N. Main St., Pueblo, Colo.
In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS, 800 N. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences can be shared at www.MontgomerySteward.com.