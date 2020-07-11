Lind, Brian E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STOUGHTON - Brian E. Lind, age 53, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, as a result of a car accident. Brian was born in Rockford, Ill., on July 23, 1966, the son of Michael and Helen (Wiegel) Lind. He was united in marriage to Diana Sue Davis on November 7, 1992 in Stoughton, Wis. They were together 27 years and raised a son, Eric.

A creative soul, Brian was always found with a notepad close at hand, ready to sketch up his next project. He was an avid hunter, enjoying his time with his close friends and his dogs, Charlie and Jager. He spent most of his weekends with his wife Sue, camping across the state of Wisconsin, bargain-hunting at flea markets, working in the garage on his current design, or chasing down his next collection of the moment.

He was a proud member of the Stoughton Conservation Club.

Brian is survived by his wife Sue; son Eric; parents Mike and Helen Lind; brother Bruce (Julie) Lind; his dog Jager; mother-in-law, two sister-in-laws, a niece, a nephew, a special goddaughter, and many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Leo E. and Lois B. Lind, grandparents George J. and Clara L. Wiegel, and his dog Charlie.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the future.

Memorials may be gifted to any local organization dedicated to the conservation of hunting and local wildlife. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie (608) 837-9054

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Lind as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.