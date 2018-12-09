TOMAH - Helene Carol Lincoln, "Hinuk Maxi," age 76, of Tomah, Wis., passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the BLUE WING COMMUNITY CENTER. Burial will follow in Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah, Wis. Joe White Eagle Sr. will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the BLUE WING COMMUNITY CENTER in Tomah.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.