LAKE DELTON / MIDDLETON—Joey Lincicum, age 65, of Lake Delton, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018, at Hospice House in Baraboo. He was born on Jan. 31, 1953, in Madison, the son of George and Elizabeth (Gallagher) Lincicum. In 1976, Joey joined the ski extension show at Tommy Bartlett in the Wisconsin Dells. From there he went onto ski with the Ski Water Circus at Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and then became the show director with the Water Circus in Tennessee.
In 1983, he moved back to Wisconsin Dells, to become the assistant show director for the Tommy Bartlett Show; in 1984, he became the show director for the Bartlett Water Show; in 1998, he became the vice president of the water ski/show productions until his retirement in 2018.
He is survived by his sister, Joleen (Jack) Sullivan of Fort Mill, S.C.; brother, Jim Lincicum of Middleton; nieces, Tanja J. (Marshall) Sullivan DePass of Isle of Palms, S.C. and their children, Hartley and Brycen and Stacie Anne (Ben) Sullivan of Rock Hill, S.C., and their children, Marlie and Cooper; plus many close and dear friends. Joey was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Lincicum; and, sister, Jean Oak.
A celebration of life will be held at BOBBER’S ISLAND GRILL, 750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy South, Wisconsin Dells, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. A special thanks to very special friends, Tom and Margaret Diehl, Troy and Carrie Lee Lamb, Maureen “Mouse” McCoy, Chip Davenport, Dan Duren, the nursing staff at St. Mary’s 8th floor and Hospice House of Baraboo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joey’s name to SSM Health Hospice House, 915 12th St., Baraboo, Wis. 53913. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.