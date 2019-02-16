MIDDLETON - James David "Jimmy" Lincicum, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. Services are pending. A full obituary will be published in a later edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Leading glass artist Harvey Littleton, 91, the man who took an ancient medium and launched an unprecedented glassblowing movement at the UW-Madison a half century ago, died on Dec. 13 at his home in Spruce Pine, N.C.
