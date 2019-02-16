Try 1 month for 99¢

MIDDLETON - James David "Jimmy" Lincicum, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. Services are pending. A full obituary will be published in a later edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Celebrate
the life of: Lincicum, James David "Jimmy"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.