Lily Leigh Hebel

Oct. 3, 2005 - Sept. 9, 2023

PORTAGE - Lily Leigh Hebel, age 17, of Portage, WI passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Cross of Christ Lutheran, 585 E. Slifer St., Portage, WI 53901 with Reverend Scott Schultz officiating. Visitation will be held at Cross of Christ Lutheran on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM and again on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. There will be a luncheon following the service at the Briggsville American Legion, W8539 WI-23, Briggsville, WI.

Lily Leigh was born October 3, 2005 in Portage, WI the daughter of Lee Hebel and Judi McFaul. Lily was aspiring to attend UW Madison next fall to study Clinical Psychology with a minor in German.

Her smile and presence always lit up the room. She loved her family so much; spending family vacations together, taking pictures, hanging out with friends, cheerleading, hunting, fishing, and archery. Lily enjoyed riding motorcycle with her dad, big trucks and monster trucks with JJ. She loved mustangs (foure legged and four wheeled), dogs, getting head scratches from mom and squishmallows.

Lily enjoyed reading, especially Harry Potter and watching Marvel movies. Spending time at the cabin or camper, swimming and cliff jumping were always fun to Lily.

Lily Leigh is survived by her loving parents, Judi (Jason) Witterholt and Lee (Stephanie) Hebel; maternal grandmother, Jean (Randy) Rockweiler; paternal grandmother, Linda Hebel; sisters: Amanda and Tessa Hebel; and brother, Noah Witterholt. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers: Lyle McFaul and David Hebel, Sr. and uncle David Hebel, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations made to the family are greatly appreciated.

Fly high our sweet pumpkin, love you more Lily Leigh.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.