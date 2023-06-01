Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lillian E. "Lynn" Allds

Feb. 11, 1932 - May 18, 2023

PORTAGE – Lillian E. "Lynn" Allds, age 91, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Heritage House in Portage.

Lillian was born on February 11, 1932, in Montevideo, MN, the daughter of Gust P.D. and Ella M. (Maus) Meyer. She graduated from Park Rapids, MN High School.

Lynn married Douglas Allds on March 15, 1952, in Park Rapids, MN. She had worked in real estate.

Lynn and Douglas were successful small business owners, having owned the Ranch Haus in Mauston, WI. She was the daughter of a baker, and she excelled at baking.

Lynn loved dogs, spending time on the water, traveling, thrift shopping and enjoyed talking to everyone. She was an excellent cook, as well as a baker, and loved crafting and gardening. Family was very important to Lynn. She was a proud mother, grandmother "Oma", and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Doug Allds, Jr., Frank (Olga) Allds, Dawn (Paul) Klauck, Michael (Catherine) Allds, Rebecca (Brian) Glassel and Jerry (Bernadine) Akgulian; other relatives and dear friends. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Douglas Allds, Sr., their son, Mark, her daughters-in-law, Kim and Cynthia, grandson, Frank Allan, her parents, and her siblings, Marvin,and Donald.

The Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Family inurnment will be at a later date in Ranney Cemetery, Hustler, WI. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, which was her favorite charity.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage House and Agrace Hospice for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.