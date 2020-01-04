Lien, Thomas “Reggie” Reginald

LANCASTER - Thomas “Reggie” Reginald Lien passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Lancaster, Wis. Tom (also known as Reggie to his friends) was born Dec. 23, 1954, in Madison, Wis., the third child of Reginald and June (Valstad) Lien. Tom was baptized at Burke Lutheran Church, and graduated from Sun Prairie Senior High School in 1973. Tom worked several jobs over the years, including at Gardner’s Bakery, UW Hospital, and as a garage builder. Tom enjoyed gardening, playing euchre, reading, taking care of his pets, and helping his many friends and family however he could. Tom is survived by his special friend, Lila Funk; and by his siblings, Charles Lien, William (Debra) Lien, Steven Lien, Rena Lien, Teresa Hoveland, Julie (James) Kachel; along with many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Randall and Sheldon. A private service for family will be held at a later date. Tom’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Crossing River Hospital, Orchard Manor and Agrace Hospice for their excellent care of Tom. Memorials may be made in Tom’s name to Burke Lutheran Church building fund (www.burkelutheran.org) or at https://everloved.com/life-of/thomas-reggie-lien/.