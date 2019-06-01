MADISON - Sheldon John Lien, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2019. Sheldon was born on Aug. 15, 1961, in Madison, and was baptized at Burke Lutheran Church.
He lived in Madison his whole life. He was a hard worker, starting at a young age on the family farm. He held many jobs over the years, including working 19 years at Aramark. Though he struggled greatly with mental illness and addiction, he had a heart of gold and would help anyone that needed help. He loved animals, music, and reading. He enjoyed being with friends and family, and was loved and cared about by many. We will always remember his happy smile and sense of humor.
Sheldon was preceded in death by his parents, June and Reginald Lien; and a brother, Randall. He is survived by his brothers, Chuck Lien, Tom Lien, Bill (Debra) Lien and Steve Lien; and his sisters, Rena Lien, Teresa Hoveland, and Julie (Jim) Kachel; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Sheldon over the years, especially Porchlight Inc., for their ongoing support.
Memorial donations may be made payable to Porchlight Inc. and can be mailed to, Porchlight Inc.; 306 N. Brooks St., Madison, WI 53715. Online, http://porchlightinc.org.