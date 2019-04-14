Try 3 months for $3

STOUGHTON - Jennie P. Lien, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Skaalen Home in Stoughton, surrounded by her family.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at SKAALEN HOME CHAPEL, 400 N. Morris St., Stoughton, with the Rev. James Koza presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Thursday at Skaalen. Burial will be in Cooksville Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's paper, April 17, 2019. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

