STOUGHTON - Jennie P. Lien, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Skaalen Home in Stoughton, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 5, 1932, in the Town of Jefferson in Monroe County, to the late Lewis and Edith (Short) Hart. She married Gunnar Lien on Sept. 4, 1951. Jennie worked for Skaalen Home for 37 years and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. She also volunteered for many years with RSVP. Jennie loved her flower gardens, reading and bowling.
Jennie is survived by her five children, Phyllis (David) Leikness, Ron (Nghia) Lien, Anna (David) Everett, Maryann (Dan) Warden and Gail (Dan) Boley; six grandchildren, Nathan (Monica) Leikness, Kristin (Zach) Lefel, Ryan Leikness, Kyle Everett, Kelsey (Matt) Liggett and Jesse Boley; seven great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Edna (David) Broker and Sharon Crider; sister-in-law, Karen; sister-in-law Alvhild (Kenneth) Larson; she is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gunnar; infant daughter, Kristine Lien; two brothers, Charles and James Hart; and her brother-in-law, Harold Crider.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at SKAALEN HOME CHAPEL, 400 N. Morris St., Stoughton, with the Rev. James Koza presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Thursday at Skaalen. A luncheon will follow the service at Skaalen, followed by burial in Cooksville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Special thank you to the staff of Garden Glen at Skaalen Home and Agrace HospiceCare for their care.
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.