PLAIN—Marie B. Liegel, age 93, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. She was born on Nov. 3, 1924, in Plain, the daughter of Frank and Frances (Bayer) Brechtl. She was married on Feb. 12, 1945, to Michael J. Liegel.
Marie loved housework and taking care of children. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, and was proud of her post high school education later in life at MATC. She was a member of the Plain American Legion Auxiliary, a lifelong member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, a woman of strong Christian faith, proud of her years teaching religious education and being a leader of prayers.
Marie is survived by a daughter, Peggy Liegel; two sons, Gilbert and Konrad (Karen) Liegel; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Victor (Marianne) Brechtl; a sister, Imelda Nachreiner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frances Brechtl; her husband, Michael Liegel; a daughter, Karen Liegel at the age of 3; two sons, Michael and Franklyn Liegel; two brothers, Herbert and Lawrence Brechtl; three sisters, Alma Alt Ruhland, Irene Schweiss and Florence Hellenbrand.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. LUKE’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain. Father John Silva will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, is assisting the family with the arrangements.