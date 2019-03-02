SAUK CITY - Luke A. Liegel, age 95, died peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home, in Sauk City, on Feb. 24, 2019. Luke entered the world in Franklin Township, near Plain, Wis., on Oct. 12, 1923, son to Herman and Victoria (Brickl) Liegel. Father and son were 3rd and 4th generation descendants of John Baptist Liegel and Barbara Schwartz, immigrants from Waldmünchen, Germany who settled near Plain in 1855. After graduating 8th grade from St. Luke's Grade School, in Plain, he worked the family farm and helped brother Herman make cheese at today's Cedar Grove Cheese Factory.
Luke enlisted in the U.S. Army for World War II. He trained in the Carolinas, shipped to England, and received Signal Corp training there. In two-person radio jeeps, he and Army partners supported General George Patton's Third Army drive across Europe into Germany. Overseas wartime experiences gave Luke a never-ending zest for "adventure and travel," the latter including several trips to Puerto Rico and Oregon, 1972 to 2008. Post-wartime activities excluded periodic U.S. Army unit reunions and included membership in Plain American Legion Post 398.
He married Elizabeth (Betty) Dischler, Nov 11, 1946, at St. Luke's Church, Plain. First son, Leon, arrived September 1947. Luke drove gravel trucks near Plain before and after marriage. In 1948, he used wartime card game winnings to buy a Wiota, Wis. bar. So began a lifetime of hard work, residence, and family changes, farm ownership near Wiota, Mount Horeb, and Plain; birth of two sons, Gary, November 1952, and Dean, December 1953, near Mount Horeb; owning a small Sun Prairie grocery with brother, Joe; learning home-building skills for spec-houses in Madison; installing One-Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaning shops in Michigan and Wisconsin; and foreman, Truss Plant and Pre-Hung Door units, Fish Building Supply, Middleton, for 30 years. He gave Sauk-Prairie friends and residents rides to other Middleton work sites; he never had an auto accident in his 30-year commute.
From 1955 to the late 1990s, Luke bought one farm and five homes in the Sauk-Prairie area, each time improving property appearance and value. Who else in Franklin Township had a shining white hog house with pink gables? His last private residence was a Senior Living complex near the Sauk-Prairie Clinic. In between, he lost the Love of his Life, Betty, June 1968, at age 40, to an autoimmune disease.
Post-retirement activities were full-time garage sales and periodic auctions of cleaned and reconditioned items. Luke always looked for "the best deal," taking home something for nothing. He enjoyed fixing things, worked with wood, and completed many family carpentry, remodeling projects. In August 2016, heart and leg mobility issues prompted his move to Maplewood Nursing Home.
Luke has three surviving sons, Leon, Ph.D. (Catherine Pieslewicz), Oregon City, Ore.; Gary (Nancy) and Dean (Sharon), Prairie du Sac. He has four grandchildren, Lea (James D.) Domes, Lora (Michelle Metzler), Jeremy (Kate), and Matthew; and four great-grandchildren, Beckham and Karsyn Liegel, and Finnley and Tegan Liegel Metzler. Luke is survived by his sister, Rose Fingerhut; plus many nieces and nephews. Luke was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 21 years; five brothers, Reinhold, Herman, Joseph, Alois, and Mike; and one sister, Marie.
At a future date, Luke's family will have a graveside internment of ashes next to his wife's plot at St. Luke's Cemetery, Plain. A donation PDF form is needed to honor Luke's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.
Luke's family thanks Maplewood Nursing Home staff for loving care provided to Luke. Son Leon extends special thanks to his two brothers and sisters-in-law for their patience, fortitude, and love in caring for and visiting Dad during his Maplewood "last adventure."
Online condolences can be made at Hooverson Funeral Home, hooversonfuneralhomes.com.