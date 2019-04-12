PLAIN - George J. Liegel age 87, of Plain passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Sauk Prairie Health Care Center. He was born on Jan. 10, 1932, in Plain the son of George and Anne (Laubmeier) Liegel. George was married on Oct. 16, 1951, to the former Marcie Pulvermacher. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and loved to farm, fish and hunt.
Survivors include his wife, Marcie Liegel; six sons, Reg, Randy (Linda), George (Mary Lynn), James (Cindy), Pat (Kelly), Steve (Susan); 14 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Viola Paulus; a brother, Vern (Bernie); a sister-in-law, Dolores Liegel; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anne Liegel; a daughter, Jean Marie Liegel; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Liegel; six brothers, Joseph, Ralph, Edward (Alma), Alfred (Berniece), Vic, Florian "Duffy." three sisters, Alma (Ray) Brickl Sr., Florence (Allie) Alt, Marian (Al) Layton; and a brother-in-law, Ed Paulus.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain. Father John Silva will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Catholic Church. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.