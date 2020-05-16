Liegel, Allene R

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FITCHBURG - Allene R. Liegel, age 91, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. She was born on July 2, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Werner and Ada (Bachtell) Thiers. She went to elementary schools in McGregor, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and graduated from Milwaukee North Division High School in June 1946. She was married to Bernard O. Liegel, of Plain, Wisconsin on April 18, 1951.

Allene was preceded in death by her husband: Bernie; her parents; a sister: Barbara Thiers Mellum; parents-in-law: Anton and Anna Liegel; sister-in-law: Theresa Liegel; brother- and sister-in-law: Richard and Sandy Liegel, and brother-in-law: Melvin Liegel. She is survived and will be greatly missed by two sisters: Verna (Charles) Roelke, of Prairie du Sac and Carol (Robert) Niendorf, of Omro; brother-in-law: LeRoy Mellum, of Waunakee; sister-in-law: Monica Liegel, of Reedsburg and brother-and sister-in-law: Wilbert and Marcy Liegel, of Sauk City; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Allene’s family extends their deepest gratitude to Richelle Liegel Freng for her devoted care, and to Gwen Bierman and the late Mary Jordan for their friendship and help to Allene during these past several years.