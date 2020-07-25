Lieck, Paul E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FITCHBURG - Paul E. Lieck, age 90, of Fitchburg passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care. Paul was born on May 7, 1930, to Paul and Bertha (Von Allmen) Lieck in

La Crosse, Wis. He married Joan Skaff on Nov. 25, 1950, in La Crosse, and was blessed with 54 years of marriage and four boys.

In 1950, Paul enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He worked for the Benson Optical Company for 40 years and became regional sales manager. Post retirement, he volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House for over 20 years, transporting loved ones to UW Children's hospital and preparing lunches. He drove for the house until age 85, and argued when that responsibility was taken away, "Well, how do you think I got here?" He was honored several times for his service, including receipt of the volunteer of the year award in 2011

Paul looked forward to his yearly fishing trip up north with his friends, a tradition for nearly 40 years until he could no longer find his way. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and consistent with his sense of duty, he was always there when you needed him