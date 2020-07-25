Lieck, Paul E.

FITCHBURG - Paul E. Lieck, age 90, of Fitchburg passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care. Paul was born on May 7, 1930, to Paul and Bertha (Von Allmen) Lieck in
La Crosse, Wis. He married Joan Skaff on Nov. 25, 1950, in La Crosse, and was blessed with 54 years of marriage and four boys.
In 1950, Paul enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He worked for the Benson Optical Company for 40 years and became regional sales manager. Post retirement, he volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House for over 20 years, transporting loved ones to UW Children's hospital and preparing lunches. He drove for the house until age 85, and argued when that responsibility was taken away, "Well, how do you think I got here?" He was honored several times for his service, including receipt of the volunteer of the year award in 2011
Paul looked forward to his yearly fishing trip up north with his friends, a tradition for nearly 40 years until he could no longer find his way. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and consistent with his sense of duty, he was always there when you needed him
Paul is survived by his children, Michael (Mary), Greg (Cathy Nelson), Philip (JoEllen), David (Michelle); grandchildren, Jimmy (Masha), Justin, Bailey (Brett), Lindsey, Ryan, Trevin, AJ; sister, Nancy Rowan; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Joan.
Family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace Hospice for their kindness, and a heartfelt thanks to Stephanie Webster. Buddy appreciated the loving care you provided him, no matter how hard you tried to take his fun away.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison, WI 53719.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities Madison, 2716 Marshall Court, Madison, WI 53705.
