WOODRUFF - Donna J. Liebenstein, 89, Woodruff, Wis., died Sept. 15, 2019, at Seasons of Life Hospice House. Her husband, J.O. preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Lee (Sue) Liebenstein and daughter, Jodi (Ron) Capacio; grandchildren, Julie (Joe) Riendeau, Brian Liebenstein and Carli Capacio; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Breanna, Natalie, Dakotah, Chase and Cole. Preceding Donna in death are her sisters, Evelyn Haas and Sally Quinn and brother, Alvin (Mike) Jenkins. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at United Methodist Church of the Pines in Minocqua, Wis., with a gathering one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Donna's name to HYF-Seasons of Life Hospice House, P.O. Box 770, Woodruff, WI 54568.

To send flowers to the family of Donna Liebenstein, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Sep 29
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, September 29, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
United Methodist Church of the Pines
415 Chippwa St
Minocqua, WI 54548
Order flowers for Donna's Memorial Gathering
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Memorial Gathering begins.
Sep 29
Memorial Service
Sunday, September 29, 2019
2:00PM
United Methodist Church of the Pines
415 Chippwa St
Minocqua, WI 54548
Order flowers for Donna's Memorial Service
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.