WOODRUFF - Donna J. Liebenstein, 89, Woodruff, Wis., died Sept. 15, 2019, at Seasons of Life Hospice House. Her husband, J.O. preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Lee (Sue) Liebenstein and daughter, Jodi (Ron) Capacio; grandchildren, Julie (Joe) Riendeau, Brian Liebenstein and Carli Capacio; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Breanna, Natalie, Dakotah, Chase and Cole. Preceding Donna in death are her sisters, Evelyn Haas and Sally Quinn and brother, Alvin (Mike) Jenkins. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at United Methodist Church of the Pines in Minocqua, Wis., with a gathering one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Donna's name to HYF-Seasons of Life Hospice House, P.O. Box 770, Woodruff, WI 54568.
