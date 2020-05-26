Liddicoat, Brian J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Brian J. Liddicoat, age 37, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 4, 1982, in Madison, Wis., the son of Donald and Laura (Dedie) Liddicoat. Brian was a 2001 graduate of Verona Area High School. He continued his studies at MATC and UW-La Crosse where he received his B.S. in finance. Brian was an independent insurance agent with the COURI Group for many years.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Brian's passion for baseball was a constant in his life; from youth tournament teams to high school and Home Talent League, then college ball at MATC and UW-La Crosse. He loved playing catch and offering coaching tips to his nephew, Dominic. His friends and teammates were his brothers; their friendship and camaraderie were a bond that meant the world to him. He was happiest behind home plate looking out at the field ready to call the next pitch. Brian valued loyalty, friends and family who could always count on him to be there if they needed him, usually while quoting one of his favorite baseball movies ("Juuuust a bit outside.")