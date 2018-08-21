Licht, Howard Frank

VERONA—Howard Frank Licht, age 76, passed away from kidney cancer on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. He was born in Chippewa Falls, on April 24, 1942, the oldest son of Norbert Frank Licht and Dorothy Barstow Licht. He lived his early years in Boyd, Wis., graduating from Cadott High School in 1961. Howard was united in marriage to the former Marilynne Steinbach on Aug. 26, 1972.
Howard worked as a professional land surveyor for Anthony Thousand, Inc. starting in 1966, and then for Greg Held & Associates in 1974 until retirement in 2007. He left his mark on much of Madison and surrounding areas with the design and platting of many developments. He served as chairman of the Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors Education Committee, and for the year 1997 served as president of the Society. From 2007 to 2010, he served on the Town of Middleton Plan Commission and as a town board supervisor. During that time he helped the town develop its Comprehensive Development Plan. His life interests over the years included golfing, bowling, motorcycling, gardening, traveling, living the motor home lifestyle, spending winters in Florida, woodworking, fishing, and hunting and cabin time up north with his brothers. Howard was a handy man’s handyman.
Survivors include his wife, Marilynne; daughter, Andrea (Robert) Cortez; and son, Ethan, Sebastian, Fla.; son, Christopher (Gaby), Middleton; son, Anthony Todd Wedin (Amber) and children, Abriana, Devin, and Cassandra, Tualatin, Ore. He is also survived by brothers, Joseph (Mary Ann), Clifford (Sally), John (Vicki), Ted (Sandy), Steven (Jeanine); sisters, Pamela (Gary) Dorn, Priscilla (Don) Daniels; sisters-in-law, Carol Licht and Ellyn (Joe) Hertel; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many dear long time Madison friends, and close, special Florida RV park friends from all over the U.S. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Joseph and Magdelena (Ryba) Licht, and Ralph and Mary Barstow; sister, Patricia; brother, Richard; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at 1 p.m., at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Memorials may be directed in Howard’s name to Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors Foundation (WSLS Foundation), c/o Francis Thousand, Executive Director, 5113 Spaanem Ave., Madison, WI 53716; the American Diabetes Assoc., (Diabetes.org) or Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, 53711 (Agrace.org). Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
