Liberty, Toniah Elizabeth

MADISON - Toniah Elizabeth Liberty, age 53 passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin of pneumonia. Born on May 24, 1966, at Stanford University Hospital in Palo Alto, California, the daughter of Dr. C.E. Zamba Liberty and Doris Moore Liberty. She enjoyed hugging everyone she loved, and she loved everyone. She was always first on the dance floor and the last one to leave.