Liberty, Toniah Elizabeth

MADISON - Toniah Elizabeth Liberty, age 53 passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin of pneumonia. Born on May 24, 1966, at Stanford University Hospital in Palo Alto, California, the daughter of Dr. C.E. Zamba Liberty and Doris Moore Liberty. She enjoyed hugging everyone she loved, and she loved everyone. She was always first on the dance floor and the last one to leave.
Survivors include her mother, Doris Moore Liberty; and her brothers, Clarence, Bukele, and Chidegar Liberty; and her sister-in-law, Georgie Badiel Liberty. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. C.E. Zamba Liberty.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
