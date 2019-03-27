Try 3 months for $3

MADISON—Norbert C. Lex, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

