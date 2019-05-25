MADISON—Martha Wells Lewis age 96, died at rest in her home at Capitol Lakes, Madison, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2018. She was born on March 1, 1922, in Madison.
Martha enjoyed horseback and bicycle riding, swimming, history and art, theater, reading, and travel, among many other pursuits. She was a master gardener and mentored many, including the staff at the National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C. on composting, natural fertilizer, animal nutrition and recycling. As a child, Martha lived in Madison, Quincy, Ill., Port Edwards, Wis., and the home that she most fondly remembered, Combined Locks, Wis. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1939, and attended the University of Wisconsin with emphasis in mathematics and economics. While in college she and her sister, Elizabeth, traveled by ship to Brazil. The two “Wells girls” were received with great excitement as Goodwill Ambassadors in Rio de Janerio. She was active in campus politics and served in the student body government. It was in that capacity that she met her future husband, Robert, a reporter on the student newspaper, The Daily Cardinal.
On June 6, 1942, Martha married Robert Lewis in Madison. He had just graduated from the University and expected to become a soldier in World War II. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and she became a war bride. The war disrupted her education and she did not attend again until the peace came when she finished her degree by correspondence.
Martha traveled to visit Bob at camps in Texas, Florida and, when he attended Officer’s Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga., she lived off-camp with him and several other friends from Madison. It was at Fort Benning that she learned horsemanship at the Army Cavalry stables, a benefit of being an officer’s wife. During the war years, she also worked in the Fischer Auto Body works in Detroit building combat air craft. Eric, her first child, was born on Dec. 19, 1944, while her husband was fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.
In the immediate postwar years in Madison, Martha built a family, having three children, and helping to construct a home in the cooperative neighborhood of Crestwood in the midst of a nationwide housing shortage. She became very active in politics, especially the Democratic Party Organizing Committee, an outgrowth of the Progressive Party’s split from the State Republicans. She was friend of and advisor and worker for many of the young Democrats of the time, including Gaylord Nelson, Carl Thompson, and Fred Risser.
Martha moved to Washington, D.C. in 1951, where her fourth child was born. There she continued to follow her civic work on a number of causes, especially the environment, Civil Rights, and public education. She volunteered in inner-city schools and worked to move school boundaries to improve racial diversity among the schools. In the neighborhood of Cleveland Park, she made many enduring friendships that lasted to her death. She volunteered for many causes, including the Parent-Teachers Association, PTA, of which she was chapter president for a term at Phoebe Hearst Elementary School. She rallied her neighborhood in opposition to widening Porter Street, which would have required removing the trees that shaded it during Washington’s terrible hot summers.
In the early 1960s, she became one of the first staff members of the fledgling American Peace Corps, an initiative of the new President, John F. Kennedy. In that capacity she screened new volunteers for the Corps, under the direction of the Director, Sargeant Shriver.
Martha began to take special projects as a consultant. In the late 1970s, she was a research assistant for “Flash Maps,” a series of guide books of American cities. She served as treasurer and book keeper of two family businesses, Green Valley Farms, Inc. and Kickapoo Canyon, Inc.
In the early 1980s, American Foreign Aid programs started to realize that development aid that was spent on women paid large dividends for the well-being of those societies. Economists started to look at the economic contributions of women in the third world and discovered that women were responsible for far greater than half of the economic activity in these countries.
A friend, Arvon Frazier, was head of the Women in Development at the US Agency for International Development, AID. Frazier asked Martha to help with special projects. The first was to develop a bibliography of books about vegetable gardening in the tropics for aid workers. This fit well with her experience in gardening and home food production. Frazier also asked her to travel to Somalia to make recommendations for projects there that would help women be more productive with their labor.
Martha was asked by the Partners of the Americas group, a private, non-profit, to stage a development workshop in Mandeville, Jamaica targeted at teaching young women how to provide teaching and technical vegetable gardening assistance to Jamaican women. The program was a success and, out of that project, Martha became director of Women in Development Programs at Partners of the Americas. At about the age of 62, Martha started a full-time career. For about next two decades, she traveled extensively for the Partners of the Americas in Central and South America and the Caribbean.
She also continued to travel as opportunities to go to Europe and Asia arose. Martha left behind a collection of pocket change from 44 countries around the globe.
Martha and Bob settled into retirement in Washington, where they hosted friends and family visiting Washington. She continued to garden and mentor interested young people. In keeping with her sense of community, she invited her neighbors to let themselves into the back yard and harvest whatever was ready to be picked. She attracted many grateful and respectful friends among her young neighbors. In 2009, Martha and Bob moved back to Madison.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Hope Shank Wells and Sidney Deeds Wells; her siblings, Sidney Wells, Hope Wells Conley (Daniel), Elizabeth Bardwell (Richard), Eleanor Jean Wells, Mary Bardwell (Roger), and Benjamin Wells. She is survived by husband, Robert G. Lewis, her children; Eric Robert Lewis, Sarah Varnum Lewis, Martha Dustin “Dusty” Kahlson, and Peter Garrett Lewis; her grandchildren Adam W. Lasker (Tamara Head) Martha A. Kahlson, Abigail H.Lewis, and Alexander R. Lewis, her two great grandchildren; Colton and Amelia Lasker and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family and friends of Martha Wells Lewis will gather at the HAUGE LOG CHURCH, 1359 County Highway Z, Blue Mounds, June 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., to memorialize and celebrate her life. Family and friends are invited to the Lewis family farm, 5381 County Road K, Blue Mounds to celebrate Martha’s life, Robert’s 100th birthday, and Martha and Robert’s 77th wedding anniversary from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. We will serve a full meal in the machine shed, come rain or shine.