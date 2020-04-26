Lewis, Marlene M.

PARDEEVILLE — Marlene M. Lewis, 86, of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 21, 1934, in Bear Valley, Wis., the daughter of Leo Michael and Ada Lucille (Maxwell) Schmitz.
Marlene graduated from Richland Center High School and attended Madison Business College. She was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Lewis Aug. 21, 1955 in Richland Center. Marlene had a substantial work history, she was a secretary of Lowell Elementary School in Madison, was a legal secretary for Bull, Lubens & Potter in Morrison, Ill., Nelson, Weinstine, and Kilgus Attorneys in Morris, Ill., secretary for General Electric in Morrison, Ill., owned and operated The Wagon Wheel, in Portage, from 1978 to 1990, and was a legal secretary at The Department of Justice in Madison, until retirement in 2010. She also enjoyed tending to her flowers.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Lee Lewis of Pardeeville; daughters, Cindy (Brian) Bonneur of Morrison, Ill., Cathy Morris of Rio, Rhonda (Thomas) Dalton of Pardeeville, and Cheryl Kelsey of McFarland; grandchildren Andrew (Christine) Bonneur of South Bend, Ind., Nicholas Bonneur of Chicago, Ill., Kara (Scott) Williams of Sterling, Ill., Carina Morris of Cambria, Zachary Kelsey of McFarland; great-grandchildren, Gammon Williams, Vivienne Bonneur, Tynlee Williams, Briley Williams, Shelby Barden; siblings, Marjorie Mussman of Madison, Shirley Cutting of Excelsior, Minn., Patricia Eickhoff of Cottage Grove, and Robert (Sharon) Schmitz of Richland Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Vera Jean Boeing, Eugene (Sandra) Schmitz, Ronald (Eudora) Schmitz, Bernadine (Lawrence) McKenzie, and Dorothy (Theodore) Allain.
A private memorial mass will be held at St. Faustina—St. Mary Catholic Church in Pardeeville, with Father Mark Miller presiding. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Marlene’s memory may be made to Agrace Hospice. The family would also like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care and support over the last few years. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
