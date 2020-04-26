Lewis, Marlene M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PARDEEVILLE — Marlene M. Lewis, 86, of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 21, 1934, in Bear Valley, Wis., the daughter of Leo Michael and Ada Lucille (Maxwell) Schmitz.

Marlene graduated from Richland Center High School and attended Madison Business College. She was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Lewis Aug. 21, 1955 in Richland Center. Marlene had a substantial work history, she was a secretary of Lowell Elementary School in Madison, was a legal secretary for Bull, Lubens & Potter in Morrison, Ill., Nelson, Weinstine, and Kilgus Attorneys in Morris, Ill., secretary for General Electric in Morrison, Ill., owned and operated The Wagon Wheel, in Portage, from 1978 to 1990, and was a legal secretary at The Department of Justice in Madison, until retirement in 2010. She also enjoyed tending to her flowers.