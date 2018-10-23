Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT HOREB—Jane Ann Lewis, age 74, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL HOME, 500 North 8th St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL HOME from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 North 8th St.

(608 437 5077

