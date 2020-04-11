Lewis, Dr. Michael

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MC FARLAND - Dr. Michael Lewis passed away on April 5, 2020, shortly after suffering a cerebral event with complications. His loving wife was at his side.

Michael was born in Racine, Wis. on July 2, 1949, to Dr. Robert and Irene Lewis, where he grew up with his four sisters. While becoming an Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm, he attended St. Francis de Sales Seminary and after leaving that path, graduated from Racine St. Catherine’s. Although Michael almost became a geologist, he earned degrees in Zoology and English from the University of Wis., where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Marquette University in 1977.

While at Marquette, he met the love of his life and began a 46 year journey with Paulette of building happy memories filled with love and laughter.

Dr. Lewis was known in McFarland as “The Dentist”, where he provided dental care for over 33 years. He was proud of having built a practice that held to the belief of treating patients like he would want to be treated. After retiring in 2011, he had many interests that included movies, sports, and politics. Although a true home body, he and Paulette had numerous vacations to scuba dive and build memories.